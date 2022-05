AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week alone the Diamondbacks have called up four Amarillo Sod Poodles to AAA Reno Aces. Three pitchers including Justin Lewis, Blake Workman and Ryan Weiss. Plus, their speedy infielder Jancarlos Cintron.

*extreme DJ Khaled voice*



𝘼𝙉𝙊𝙏𝙃𝘼 𝙊𝙉𝙀.



Today, the @Dbacks transferred RHP Justin Lewis to Triple-A @Aces.



Congratulations, J-Lew! pic.twitter.com/UF0Tb6tnMn — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) May 25, 2022

Three for the price of one!



Yesterday, the @Dbacks transferred INF Jancarlos Cintron, RHP Ryan Weiss and RHP Blake Workman to Triple-A @Aces.



Congratulations, guys!#AMAgicalMoment pic.twitter.com/yZ4UWjhivy — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) May 24, 2022

