Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

DPS finds $2 million worth of drugs from a bus in Amarillo

Six bundles of meth seized from a bus in Amarillo
Six bundles of meth seized from a bus in Amarillo(DPS)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating after finding around $2 million worth of methamphetamine from a bus at the bus station in Amarillo on Tuesday.

According to officials, on May 24, at around 3:20 p.m., a DPS trooper and his canine partner were screening the baggage area of a bus that had just arrived at the station.

The canine then alerted at one of the suitcases within the luggage compartment.

The trooper discovered six large plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine inside.

The bus originated out of Los Angeles, and had made several stops prior to stopping in Amarillo.

At this time, a suspect has not been found.

According to the DEA, the drugs are worth around $2 million.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today at 8:00 a.m., the APD Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant in a home on North...
APD: Child pornography arrest leads to discovery of cock fighting operation in north Amarillo
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
2 injured during ‘large fight’ at nightclub in Amarillo
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Amarillo police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person with life-threatening...
Amarillo police investigating crash leaving one with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

The multi-agency DWI Task Force is comprised of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the...
Multiple agencies to patrol for drunk driving on Memorial Day weekend
The work will mainly focus on body parts for U.S. Air Force craft. The project is set to end...
Bell awarded $61 million contract for Osprey work
Extreme drought conditions led Randall County Officials to ban the sale and use of fireworks...
Randall County bans the sale and use of fireworks for Fourth of July.
(Source: AP)
City of Amarillo offices, services closed on Memorial Day