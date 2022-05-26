DPS finds $2 million worth of drugs from a bus in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating after finding around $2 million worth of methamphetamine from a bus at the bus station in Amarillo on Tuesday.

According to officials, on May 24, at around 3:20 p.m., a DPS trooper and his canine partner were screening the baggage area of a bus that had just arrived at the station.

The canine then alerted at one of the suitcases within the luggage compartment.

The trooper discovered six large plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine inside.

The bus originated out of Los Angeles, and had made several stops prior to stopping in Amarillo.

At this time, a suspect has not been found.

According to the DEA, the drugs are worth around $2 million.

