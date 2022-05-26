Don Harrington Discovery Center awarded $8,000 grant for educational signage on trail system

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has approved grants to be given to 17 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects, including the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

DHDC has received a $8,000 grant for their Improving Visitor Experience and Educational Impact and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center project.

The project includes construction and installation of directional and educational signage on the existing trail system.

