City of Amarillo offices, services closed on Memorial Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo offices and services are closed on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

The city of Amarillo said the City Hall, Amarillo City Transit, the Amarillo Public Library System, the city landfill and brush sites are closed.

City Golf Complexes, such as Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail, will have normal hours of operations on Monday.

The Southeast Pool will be open from noon to 6:00 p.m. and Thompson Park Pool will be open from noon to 3:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Here is the city’s Solid Waste schedule:

Residential routes: Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1.

Commercial routes: Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday, May 31.

Brush sites and landfill sites will be closed on Monday.

