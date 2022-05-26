Bell awarded $61 million contract for Osprey work

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Defense reported yesterday the Bell plant here will do about half of the work to fulfill a new $61 million contract for Osprey components.

The work will mainly focus on body parts for U.S. Air Force craft. The project is set to end December 2025.

The U.S. Department of Defense said 53 percent of the work will be completed in Amarillo and 46 percent will be completed in Fort Worth.

The Osprey can take off vertically like a helicopter and cruise horizontally like an airplane.

