Amarillo police investigating crash leaving one with life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries yesterday evening.

According to officials, on May 25, at 7:25 p.m., Amarillo police officers were call to the intersection of southwest 28th Avenue and Washington Street on a crash involving a motorcycle.

A black GMC SUV driven by a 47-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on 28th Avenue and turned northbound onto Washington Street.

A motorcycle, driven by an 18-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Washington Street and struck the front of the GMC.

The motorcycle rider was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses described the motorcycle as driving well above the speed limit at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

