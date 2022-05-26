Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo police investigating crash leaving one with life-threatening injuries

Amarillo police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person with life-threatening...
Amarillo police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries yesterday evening.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries yesterday evening.

According to officials, on May 25, at 7:25 p.m., Amarillo police officers were call to the intersection of southwest 28th Avenue and Washington Street on a crash involving a motorcycle.

A black GMC SUV driven by a 47-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on 28th Avenue and turned northbound onto Washington Street.

A motorcycle, driven by an 18-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Washington Street and struck the front of the GMC.

The motorcycle rider was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses described the motorcycle as driving well above the speed limit at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today at 8:00 a.m., the APD Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant in a home on North...
APD: Child pornography arrest leads to discovery of cock fighting operation in north Amarillo
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Amarillo police has arrested a man who was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a gun...
Amarillo Police: Man found to be convicted felon in possession of gun arrested during traffic stop
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after armed robbery of convenience store

Latest News

WTAMU logo
WT taking registrations for virtual tour of business graduate programs
2 injured during ‘large fight’ at nightclub in Amarillo
Jessie James Franklin.
Amarillo man wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm
NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent...
NewsChannel 10 to livestream Amarillo area high school graduations