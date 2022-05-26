Who's Hiring?
Amarillo man wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm

Jessie James Franklin.
Jessie James Franklin.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Pardon and Parole Board are searching for a wanted Amarillo man.

The man is wanted for a parole violation of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officials identified the man as 30-year-old Jessie James Franklin. He is described as six-feet-two-inches tall, weighs 235 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Jessie’s location is asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

