2 injured during ‘large fight’ at nightclub in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said two people were injured during a fight outside of a nightclub early this morning.

APD was called at 2:07 a.m. to the scene at the nightclub near Olsen Boulevard and Western Street.

Upon arrival, police discovered two people had been taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Witnesses told police there was a large fight and they heard gunshots. Police then found shell casings in the parking lot.

APD said a 19-year-old man had been stabbed during the fight and he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The second victim was a 19-year-old woman who was running from the gunshots when she was struck by a vehicle leaving the scene. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

APD said no arrests have been made at this time.

The APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

