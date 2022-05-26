Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

2 injured during ‘large fight’ at nightclub in Amarillo

(Source: Gray News)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said two people were injured during a fight outside of a nightclub early this morning.

APD was called at 2:07 a.m. to the scene at the nightclub near Olsen Boulevard and Western Street.

Upon arrival, police discovered two people had been taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Witnesses told police there was a large fight and they heard gunshots. Police then found shell casings in the parking lot.

APD said a 19-year-old man had been stabbed during the fight and he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The second victim was a 19-year-old woman who was running from the gunshots when she was struck by a vehicle leaving the scene. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

APD said no arrests have been made at this time.

The APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today at 8:00 a.m., the APD Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant in a home on North...
APD: Child pornography arrest leads to discovery of cock fighting operation in north Amarillo
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Amarillo police has arrested a man who was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a gun...
Amarillo Police: Man found to be convicted felon in possession of gun arrested during traffic stop
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after armed robbery of convenience store

Latest News

Amarillo police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person with life-threatening...
Amarillo police investigating crash leaving one with life-threatening injuries
Jessie James Franklin.
Amarillo man wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm
NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent...
NewsChannel 10 to livestream Amarillo area high school graduations
Warming Up