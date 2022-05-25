Who's Hiring?
Tx Panhandle school district allows staff to conceal carry in case of emergency

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - One Texas Panhandle school district is gaining a lot of attention for a sign that was previously posted outside the school stating that staff “is armed and may use whatever force necessary to protect our students.”

West Texas school district allows concealed carry on campus (Source: KFDA)
West Texas school district allows concealed carry on campus (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)

The picture of the sign circulating social media is from several year ago when Claude ISD decided to implement a program allowing staff members to carry concealed weapons on campus.

The large sign was used as a warning to anyone coming on campus with ill intentions.

That sign has since been removed, however, the program is still in place. There are still signs on the doors of the school as well.

“We don’t necessarily want that to be something that would welcome us as a target, but the program is still in place. Employee volunteers can go through training, and through training and authorization of the board, they are allowed to conceal and carry weapons onto campus in case an emergency situation arises,” said Greg Brown, Claude ISD Superintendent.

Those staff members who choose to carry must be qualified and authorized by the board and then train through the Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown says being a small school, it doesn’t have the same resources available to have its own police department or a school resource officer.

Today, Canyon ISD released a statement, saying the district currently employs six full time officers.

Amarillo ISD also provided a statement on the Uvalde tragedy and district security measures, saying the district has layers of security in place at each school at all times.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

