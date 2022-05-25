Tx Panhandle school district allows staff to conceal carry in case of emergency

CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - One Texas Panhandle school district is gaining a lot of attention for a sign that was previously posted outside the school stating that staff “is armed and may use whatever force necessary to protect our students.”

West Texas school district allows concealed carry on campus (Source: KFDA) (KFDA)

The picture of the sign circulating social media is from several year ago when Claude ISD decided to implement a program allowing staff members to carry concealed weapons on campus.

The large sign was used as a warning to anyone coming on campus with ill intentions.

That sign has since been removed, however, the program is still in place. There are still signs on the doors of the school as well.

“We don’t necessarily want that to be something that would welcome us as a target, but the program is still in place. Employee volunteers can go through training, and through training and authorization of the board, they are allowed to conceal and carry weapons onto campus in case an emergency situation arises,” said Greg Brown, Claude ISD Superintendent.

Those staff members who choose to carry must be qualified and authorized by the board and then train through the Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown says being a small school, it doesn’t have the same resources available to have its own police department or a school resource officer.

Today, Canyon ISD released a statement, saying the district currently employs six full time officers.

Canyon ISD currently employs six full time police officers, and we continue to work with police departments in Amarillo and Canyon. We appreciate their increased presence and visibility in our schools this week. Our campuses have also increased awareness of activities in and around their buildings. Information regarding our safety protocols can be found at canyonisd.net/safety.

Amarillo ISD also provided a statement on the Uvalde tragedy and district security measures, saying the district has layers of security in place at each school at all times.

The tragedy in Uvalde absolutely raised concerns and reminded us that we must never become complacent in our commitment to providing safe learning environments for our students. This morning, we reiterated security protocols with campus principals and discussed in a school board work session ways we may be able to move ahead with some of the additional security projects that were included in proposition A of the recent failed bond proposal. Today and every day, our District proactively prioritizes safety by continually evaluating safeguards and consulting with school security experts to strengthen security in and around our campuses. While some security measures are not obvious, we have layers of security in place at each school at all times.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.