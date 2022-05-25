Thus Begins the Warmup

Rain has left the area, leaving behind some cloud cover, and a cool start to Wednesday, but the pattern changes today. Winds will likely stay out of the north, however the system that brought recent rains is moving off to the east. Now, there could be some very light scattered showers in the northeast panhandle this afternoon, but for the rest of the region, cloud cover will erode away, allowing us to warm. Daytime highs will push low-to-mid 70s, warmer the further west you go. Looking ahead, winds will turn out of the southwest, and temperatures will sky rocket for the holiday weekend.

