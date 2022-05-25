Who's Hiring?
Team registration opens for 13th annual volleyball tournament benefitting RCSO

Randall County Mud Mania
Randall County Mud Mania(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is taking team registrations for their 13th annual mud volleyball tournament.

The Mud Mania tournament begins at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.

The tournament is open to the public and team registration is $150.

Registration takes place online here.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit RCSO.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

