Team registration opens for 13th annual volleyball tournament benefitting RCSO

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is taking team registrations for their 13th annual mud volleyball tournament.

The Mud Mania tournament begins at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.

The tournament is open to the public and team registration is $150.

Registration takes place online here.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit RCSO.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.