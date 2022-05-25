Team registration opens for 13th annual volleyball tournament benefitting RCSO
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is taking team registrations for their 13th annual mud volleyball tournament.
The Mud Mania tournament begins at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.
The tournament is open to the public and team registration is $150.
Registration takes place online here.
All proceeds from the tournament benefit RCSO.
