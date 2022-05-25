New Texas A&M Agrilife Research and Extension Center to be built on WT campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Board of Regents has approved the installation of a $30 million agricultural facility on Russell Long Blvd. The facility will be the new location of the Texas A&M Agrilife Research and Extension Center.

At a press conference this morning, WT President Walter Wendler said while the new facility will have a nationwide and even global impact, its primary focus is researching and improving regional agriculture.

“We’re going to bring in scholars who are interested in addressing these problems for the people that we serve immediately in the region,” Wendler said.

Wendler added the new facility will attract faculty and students from across the nation.

Brent Auvermann, the Center Director of the Agrilife Extension Center, said the new facility will increase the research capabilities of the center, noting that having modern labs is necessary to addressing modern agricultural problems.

“Efficiently designed laboratories will allow us to pack a lot more science into the same square footage, so that will be a game changer,” Auvermann said. “It will also be a game changer for us to be right around the corner from the students who do so much of the work on which we rely to generate science for the citizens of the Panhandle.”

Auvermann emphasized the Bushland facilities will continue to grow and operate, and said the Extension Center’s investment in these properties will continue into the future.

While the Extension Center has long worked with students and faculty from WT, Auvermann noted the new location will allow for better collaboration and communication between the Center and the university - ultimately benefiting research.

“Agriculture is new, it is fresh, it is hi-tech, it involves a lot of big data,” Auvermann said. “We’re excited about the opportunities to collaborate not only with the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, but also with the College of Engineering here at West Texas A&M University.”

