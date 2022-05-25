Mid-week break from the office: Summer of Sounds kicking off next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Summer of Sounds is kicking off it’s free summer long concert this Wednesday with Ed Montana at High Noon on the Square.

Multiple summer concert programs are teaming up to offer the free series, including Amarillo College’s June Jazz, High Noon on the Square, the Starlight Theatre, Amarillo Botanical Gardens, and the Amarillo Community Market. The free concert series brings music events almost every day over the summer.

starlight 2022 (starlight 2022)

Center City partnered with Tyler Lee, a local graphic designer, to create the new brochure for the events.

Beth Duke, executive director at Center City Amarillo, city says these events are important for local families and to bring tourists into the city.

“We know tourism this year is going to be very big and with I-40 bringing in all those people to Amarillo we hope they discover the great talent we have here,” Duke said.

high noon on the square 2022 (high noon on the square 2022)

Center City of Amarillo has held these concerts for nearly 30 years, bringing locals and tourists together for a mid-week break.

“It’s a mid-week break to get out of the office to get out of the cubicle and get on the grass and just enjoy a free concert,” Duke said. “Bringing people together is one of the main things. It’s a real fellowship event because people bring their kids, their dogs and just enjoy a mid-week break. We just appreciate the community support, this is the 27th annual season of high noon on the square and we are proud to keep that tradition going.”

music in the gardens 2022 (music in the gardens 2022)

“People want to get outside, people want to hear live music and they want to do something that isn’t too far from home. Most of these concerts are free or inexpensive and it’s just a way this summer for everyone to get outside,” said Duke.

More events are coming this summer such as the Cattle Run down Polk Street, and the “Mural Run” which will include music and murals downtown.

june jazz 2022 (june jazz 2022)

To learn more about the concert series, and other summer events coming up click here.

