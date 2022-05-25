Who's Hiring?
How to talk to your kids after the Uvalde shooting

By Danielle Salazar
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The traumatic school shooting that took place yesterday in Uvalde is leaving parents uneasy and unsure of how to navigate these types of conversations with their children.

Parents who are witnessing a heightened level of stress and anxiety and are having difficulties in managing what’s happening are highly encouraged to check in with their children and have open discussions.

“I would encourage parents to simply follow what your children are asking you and to be able to answer at their level. Parents know their kids pretty well, so we know how to answer some of the questions based on what kids will understand,” said Kathy Tortoreo, MA, LPC Director of Behavioral Health & Wellness Family Support Services of Amarillo Crisis.

The Behavioral Health and Wellness at FSS is an available resource that teaches families to be healthy, stable and violence free across the Texas Panhandle.

For more information about the FSS click here https://fss-ama.org/

