Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Tracks A Warmer Outlook

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brisk northerly winds and highs in the 60s today continue the cool snap for late May. Winds will diminish tonight with lows dipping into the 40s. We can expect lighter winds tomorrow and a warmer day as we climb back above 80 degrees. Hot weather then quickly returns starting Friday with highs above 90. Triple digits are expected as we begin the Memorial Day Weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent...
NewsChannel 10 to livestream Amarillo area high school graduations
KFDA ELECTIONS 2022
May 2022 Primary Runoff Election Results
Jesus Estrada
Authorities searching for man after Monday night shooting in Hereford
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Guymon Police Department are investigating...
Suspect dead after officer-involved-shooting in Guymon

Latest News

VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Thus Begins the Warmup
First Alert Clear weather
Doppler Dave Tracks Cool Weather
First Alert Clear weather
First Alert: Severe weather has been discontinued