Doppler Dave Tracks A Warmer Outlook

Brisk northerly winds and highs in the 60s today continue the cool snap for late May. Winds will diminish tonight with lows dipping into the 40s. We can expect lighter winds tomorrow and a warmer day as we climb back above 80 degrees. Hot weather then quickly returns starting Friday with highs above 90. Triple digits are expected as we begin the Memorial Day Weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.