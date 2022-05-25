COA partners with company to create electricity for cars

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city council members heard a report Tuesday on the city’s program to make it’s vehicle fleet electric and self sufficient as far as fuel.

It is working with Ecolution, a company that is introducing systems that create electricity from the motion of vehicles, storing it and then using it to supply charging stations.

Director of Public Works Donny Hooper said the project is starting small by equipping trash trucks with the charging equipment.

