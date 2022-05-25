City of Amarillo votes to upgrade the Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council has moved forward with upgrading the Civic Center at a cost of $260 million.

The Assistant City Manager said renovations could include not only rehabilitation but also expansion of the Civic Center.

Previously, voters denied to upgrade the Civic Center.

The city said tax notes would move today’s property tax rate from 44 cents to 57 cents.

That will cost homeowners about $9 more a month on a home appraised for taxes at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.