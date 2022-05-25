Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

City of Amarillo votes to upgrade the Civic Center

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council has moved forward with upgrading the Civic Center at a cost of $260 million.

The Assistant City Manager said renovations could include not only rehabilitation but also expansion of the Civic Center.

Previously, voters denied to upgrade the Civic Center.

The city said tax notes would move today’s property tax rate from 44 cents to 57 cents.

That will cost homeowners about $9 more a month on a home appraised for taxes at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona
NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent...
NewsChannel 10 to livestream Amarillo area high school graduations
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
First Alert Clear weather
First Alert: Severe weather has been discontinued
An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County.
Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County

Latest News

Jesus Estrada
Authorities searching for man after Monday night shooting in Hereford
NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent...
NewsChannel 10 to livestream Amarillo area high school graduations
KFDA ELECTIONS 2022
May 2022 Primary Runoff Election Results
Holly Ridings, the first female Chief Flight Director for NASA, will now be directing the...
Amarillo native Holly Ridings continues to make big strides at NASA