Blood Emergency Readiness Corp activated to send blood to Uvalde

Blood Emergency Readiness Corp send units following Uvalde shooting
Blood Emergency Readiness Corp send units following Uvalde shooting(Source: Coffee Memorial Blood Center)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Blood Emergency Readiness Corp has sent units to help assist those who were impacted by the school shooting in Uvalde.

The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps sent 10 on-call partners that rushed units to help those to South Texas Blood and Tissue.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center is prepared to assist if you would like to donate blood.

The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps - BERC was activated earlier this morning to send units to South Texas Blood &...

Posted by Coffee Memorial Blood Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

