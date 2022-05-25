Blood Emergency Readiness Corp activated to send blood to Uvalde
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Blood Emergency Readiness Corp has sent units to help assist those who were impacted by the school shooting in Uvalde.
The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps sent 10 on-call partners that rushed units to help those to South Texas Blood and Tissue.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center is prepared to assist if you would like to donate blood.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.