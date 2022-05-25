Who's Hiring?
Battle of the Eagles: Canyon baseball next up against No. 3 Argyle in UIL 4A Regional Semifinal

Game 1: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Abilene Christian University
By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL high school baseball 4A Regional Semifinals feature an Eagles matchup that seems to face off in multiple sports every year. This time it’s Canyon (22-7) versus No. 3 Argyle (30-3).

”What I’m really so proud of in this year’s team is just the buy in of everything that we wanted to get done this year,” said John Doan, Canyon baseball head coach. “Really good within the game. Fundamentally making routine plays 100 percent of the time. “

“Just shows how hard we’ve worked and how far we’ve come as a team. We’re ready,” said Camron White, Canyon senior right-handed pitcher and outfielder. “We’ve been waiting for this for a long time and we’re getting it back.”

The last time these two teams met up was in 2019 when Argyle swept Canyon 9-0 and 19-1 to go on and win the State Championship, but that was three years ago.

“You know our freshman year I wasn’t on varsity, but we saw the guys kind of go out,” said Diego Hernandez, Canyon senior shortstop. “This year we’re hopefully going to get the job done this year. We wanted Argyle and we got them.”

The Battle of the Eagles take flight on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Abilene Christian University. Game two will be played Thursday at 11 a.m. and game three if necessary will follow.

