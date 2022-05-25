APD: Child pornography arrest leads to discovery of cock fighting operation in north Amarillo

Who's Hiring?
Today at 8:00 a.m., the APD Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant in a home on North 3rd Avenue and North Johnson Street for possession/distribution of child pornography.(MGN ONLINE)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department said a child pornography arrest led to the discovery of cock fighting operation Wednesday morning in Potter County.

Today at 8:00 a.m., the APD Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant in a home on North 3rd Avenue and North Johnson Street for possession/distribution of child pornography.

APD said Mauricio Villanueva, 19, is facing nine counts of possession of child pornography. He is in the Potter County jail.

Officers also found evidence of a possible cock fighting operation.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes unit executed a search warrant for the location to investigate the operation.

Detectives seized more than $1,200 related to cock fighting, numerous boxes of equipment used for cock fighting, including metal claws.

They also found multiple containers with different antibiotics, drugs and medications known to be used on roosters and chickens that are used for animal fighting or animal cruelty.

Animal Management and Welfare took the 21 roosters and hens that were found at the location.

No arrests have been made and APD is continuing to investigate.

