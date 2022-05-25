Who's Hiring?
Amarillo VA following 3 COVID-19 safety protocol levels for visitors, patients

Amarillo VA/ Source: KFDA
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Healthcare System announced it will follow three levels of Coronavirus protocols for visitors and patients.

An Amarillo VA news release said the three health protection levels are low, medium and high, which are based on new COVID-19 cases and percentage of positive tests.

This new protocol aligns with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Transmission levels.

The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center is current at level medium. The levels will be updated on Mondays.

“Our local veterans are resolute about receiving their care at our facility and we want to keep them safe during the ups and downs of COVID-19 community spread,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, AVAHCS Director. “Instead of increasing or decreasing access to care, safety protocols will be adjusted based on COVID-19 levels in the community.”

Masks are required for the three levels, but requirements for self-screening, visitation and physical distancing will vary.

  • Low: masks are required, self-screening is required, visitors are welcome and physical distancing is not required
  • Medium: masks are required, self-screening is required, visitors are welcome and physical distancing is not required
  • High: masks are required, self-screening is required, only caregivers of veterans welcome and physical distancing is required

Before visiting, current protection levels can be viewed here.

