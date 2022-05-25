Amarillo police search for suspect seen stealing wallet from woman’s purse
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for two suspects seen working together to steal a woman’s wallet out of her purse at a grocery store.
APD said the two suspects committed the crime in a supermarket in southwest Amarillo.
While one suspect distracted the victim, the other suspect took the wallet out of her purse.
The suspects were then seen leaving the scene in a silver 4-door car.
Anyone with information on the crime or the suspects is asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
