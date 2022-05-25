Amarillo police search for suspect seen stealing wallet from woman’s purse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for two suspects seen working together to steal a woman’s wallet out of her purse at a grocery store.

APD said the two suspects committed the crime in a supermarket in southwest Amarillo.

While one suspect distracted the victim, the other suspect took the wallet out of her purse.

The suspects were then seen leaving the scene in a silver 4-door car.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspects is asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

