Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Police: Man found to be convicted felon in possession of gun arrested during traffic stop

Amarillo police has arrested a man who was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a gun...
Amarillo police has arrested a man who was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a gun during a traffic stop this morning.(CBS46)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man who was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a gun during a traffic stop this morning.

According to the release, on May 25, at around 4:15 a.m., an Amarillo police officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle with a fictitious license plate near southwest 51st Avenue.

The driver, who was later identified as 30-year-old Matthew Jon Lopez who refused to identify himself.

Lopez was found in possession of a handgun and methamphetamine.

Once Lopez’s identity was confirmed, he was found to be a convicted felon and have an active probation violation warrant for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant.

Lopez was arrested for his warrant, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fail to Identify-Fugitive from Justice.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

On May 25th at 4:15 AM, an APD officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle with a fictitious license plate in the 4300...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent...
NewsChannel 10 to livestream Amarillo area high school graduations
KFDA ELECTIONS 2022
May 2022 Primary Runoff Election Results
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Guymon Police Department are investigating...
Suspect dead after officer-involved-shooting in Guymon
Jesus Estrada
Authorities searching for man after Monday night shooting in Hereford

Latest News

Wednesday Weather with Shelden
Wednesday Weather Outlook with Shelden 5/25
Randall County Mud Mania
Team registration opens for 13th annual volleyball tournament benefitting RCSO
Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after armed robbery of convenience store
The man was caught on security footage stealing the wallet from a woman's purse.
Amarillo police search for suspect seen stealing wallet from woman’s purse