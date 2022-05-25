Amarillo Police: Man found to be convicted felon in possession of gun arrested during traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man who was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a gun during a traffic stop this morning.

According to the release, on May 25, at around 4:15 a.m., an Amarillo police officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle with a fictitious license plate near southwest 51st Avenue.

The driver, who was later identified as 30-year-old Matthew Jon Lopez who refused to identify himself.

Lopez was found in possession of a handgun and methamphetamine.

Once Lopez’s identity was confirmed, he was found to be a convicted felon and have an active probation violation warrant for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant.

Lopez was arrested for his warrant, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fail to Identify-Fugitive from Justice.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

