Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after armed robbery of convenience store

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said two teens were arrested after the armed robbery of a convenience store on Tuesday.

Officers were called at 11:19 p.m. to the store near Western Street and 34th Avenue on reports of an armed robbery.

Two men reportedly entered the store, pointed guns at the clerk and left with an undisclosed amount of money and miscellaneous items.

Responding officers located two men matching the description in the area of 34th Avenue and Linda Drive.

They were found to be in possession of items taken from the store.

APD said 19-year-old Gavin Cole Williams and 19-year-old Isaiah David Buchanan were both arrested for aggravated robbery and booked into the Randall County Jail.

