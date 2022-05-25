Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo police arrest 2 teens after armed robbery of convenience store

(WSMV)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said two teens were arrested after the armed robbery of a convenience store on Tuesday.

Officers were called at 11:19 p.m. to the store near Western Street and 34th Avenue on reports of an armed robbery.

Two men reportedly entered the store, pointed guns at the clerk and left with an undisclosed amount of money and miscellaneous items.

Responding officers located two men matching the description in the area of 34th Avenue and Linda Drive.

They were found to be in possession of items taken from the store.

APD said 19-year-old Gavin Cole Williams and 19-year-old Isaiah David Buchanan were both arrested for aggravated robbery and booked into the Randall County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent...
NewsChannel 10 to livestream Amarillo area high school graduations
KFDA ELECTIONS 2022
May 2022 Primary Runoff Election Results
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Guymon Police Department are investigating...
Suspect dead after officer-involved-shooting in Guymon
Alex Uvalle sentenced to 12 years tampering with a witness on a family violence case.
Man sentenced to 12 years after ‘threatening his wife to drop charges on domestic violence case’

Latest News

The man was caught on security footage stealing the wallet from a woman's purse.
Amarillo police search for suspect seen stealing wallet from woman’s purse
Jesus Estrada
Authorities searching for man after Monday night shooting in Hereford
The Assistant City Manager said renovations could include not only rehabilitation but also...
City of Amarillo votes to upgrade the Civic Center
NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent...
NewsChannel 10 to livestream Amarillo area high school graduations