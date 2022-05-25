Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

2nd shipment of baby formula headed to US from Germany

The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe. (CNN, ABBOTT NUTRITION, KETV, US AIR FORCE, KENDAL NUTRICARE, POOL, SENATE TV)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The second shipment of baby formula from Germany is heading to the United States.

The plane is loaded up with about 1 million containers of baby formula.

According to the White House, the plane will land in Washington on Wednesday. Then, FedEx will take the formula to a Nestle distribution hub in Pennsylvania.

Supply chain issues and the shutdown of an Abbott formula plant in Michigan have caused mass shortages. Abbott said it plans to reopen that facility June 4.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent...
NewsChannel 10 to livestream Amarillo area high school graduations
KFDA ELECTIONS 2022
May 2022 Primary Runoff Election Results
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Guymon Police Department are investigating...
Suspect dead after officer-involved-shooting in Guymon
Jesus Estrada
Authorities searching for man after Monday night shooting in Hereford

Latest News

Joshua David Orler, 35, was found guilty of 10 counts of indecency with a child by exposure.
Man found guilty of asking 11-year-old relative to record him having sex
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf acknowledges the agency moved too slowly in response to the baby...
FDA head admits baby formula response 'too slow'
The Texas school shooting is triggering worry and fear in children.
How to talk to children about tragic news
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf acknowledges the agency moved too slowly in response to the baby...
FDA chief: COVID, mail mix-up delayed action on baby formula
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
LIVE: All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says