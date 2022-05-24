Who's Hiring?
United Express fuel, convenience stores taking donations for Special Olympics

The campaign runs until June 8, the United Family said.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Express fuel and convenience stores are taking donations at the registers for the Special Olympics.

The campaign runs until June 8, the United Family said.

Since 2015, United Express has raised more than $100,000 for Special Olympics chapters across the region.

“We are so thankful to be in a position where we can help support the mission and activities of the Special Olympics,” said Angelos Lambis, director of fuel and convenience for The United Family as well as board member for Special Olympics Lubbock. “These organizations across our trade areas do so much good for their communities. We are excited to do our part to help.”

Visitors can make a donation by adding any dollar amount to their bill while checking out at a United Express location.

The money raised will stay local to the area it is raised in.

