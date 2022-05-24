Who's Hiring?
TxDOT crews working on I-40, resulting road closures for Wednesday and Thursday

TxDOT crews will be working on the westbound lanes of I-40, resulting in some road closures for Wednesday and Thursday.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on the westbound lanes of I-40, resulting in some road closures for Wednesday and Thursday.

TxDOT says on Wednesday, May 25, the right and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Lakeside Drive at 6:30 a.m.

The I-40 westbound entrance ramp at Airport Boulevard will be closed during this construction work.

On Thursday, May 26, the right and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Whitaker Road at 6:30 a.m.

The I-40 entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive will be closed during this construction work.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

