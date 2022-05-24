Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a shooter who prompted a lockdown at an elementary school has been taken into custody.

The Uvalde Police Department said the person was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said an active shooter had been reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona
First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert: Heavy rain and possible severe storms
An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County.
Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County
Amarillo police looking for missing woman, Miranda Jasmine Montanez
Officials: Missing endangered woman was found safe
UPDATE: Suspicious deaths in Friona under investigation

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters at...
Ex-Trump press secretary Sanders bids for Arkansas governor
crime
VIDEO: Moore County officials: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle during custody exchange
crime
VIDEO: Amarillo police search for armed robbery suspect
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
GOP intervenes in favor of Oz in 11th-hour Pa. Senate race ballot lawsuit