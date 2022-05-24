Suspect dead after officer-involved-shooting in Guymon

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Guymon Police Department are investigating an officer-involved-shooting that happened yesterday.

According to the release, on May 23, at around 3:20 p.m., Guymon police received a call near 16th Street.

When officials arrived, they found a man pacing in the driveway with a long gun who was identified as 53-year-old Randal Haynes.

The release says Haynes put the gun down and walks inside the home.

Officers then worked to clear neighbors from the scene.

While that was taking place, Haynes came out of the house with a second long gun and pointed it at officers.

Officers responded by firing at him.

Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.