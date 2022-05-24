Who's Hiring?
Palo Duro’s Walker and Price sign to play college basketball

By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons’ successful boys basketball season ended with a UIL 5A Regional Quarterfinal appearance and three seniors signing to play college basketball. Two guards inked their commitments on Monday, Paetyn Walker and Kadden Price ‘KP’.

Walker joins DII Southern Nazarene in Bethany, Oklahoma.

”They have a really good program and I just saw myself going there for the next couple of years,” said Walker. “I really enjoyed the time I was there.”

Price will stay close to home playing in Borger’s DI junior college for Frank Phillips.

“Just them coming to watch me next year,” said Price. “They always watch me every game, so it was just close to home. They can just come.”

