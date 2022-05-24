Nazareth’s Trent Gerber named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week signed to play college baseball at Seward County, but first he’s looking send Nazareth to UIL 1A State. Meet Trent Gerber.

”An irreplaceable one,” said Tyler Godwin, Nazareth first-year baseball head coach. “You can’t replace a Trent Gerber.”

Every time Nazareth senior Gerber steps on the mound it could be his last in a Swifts uniform.

“That you’re in control of the game really,” said Gerber. “That you control the pace. You control who gets on and who’s not and you’re just up their being the guy.”

Gerber’s the guy that’s thrown 130 strikeouts in 60.2 innings pitched. He has a .231 ERA and .418 batting average. He credits his team’s defense, especially in their Regional Quarterfinal.

“We had zero errors,” said Gerber. “I mean that’s what really helped. You know it got me a rhythm up there just going quick in-and-out.”

That same series against Borden County is when Gerber delivered two shut outs.

“Takes nine innings in 100 pitches and gets the win on both games,” said Godwin. “You know to be able to do that at our level is pretty impressive.”

The four-sport athlete graduates from Nazareth with a 3.6 GPA. Gerber advanced to UIL 1A State in tennis doubles, was a key shooting guard for the Swifts’ basketball team and in football he competed 44-101 passes for 638 yards and 7 touchdowns. Plus, on defense in football he totaled 25 tackles and 2 sacks. He’ll continue his baseball career with Seward County where he’ll study to become a coach.

“Going to miss him a lot, but we’ve got a few more to play with him,” said Godwin. “We’ll keep him for that. I’m glad number 2 is on my team.”

Last year, the Swifts fell in the UIL 1A State Semifinals to Fayetteville. Now they enter the Regional Final with an unblemished (18-0) record.

“Well it means a lot to our program right now because I don’t think we’ve ever done this either, and so we just want to keep that going and make this a tradition for years to come,” said Gerber.

Congratulations to Trent Gerber on being named our FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week.

The Nazareth Swifts play their UIL 1A Regional Final against the Ira Bulldogs starting Friday at 7 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper. Game two is set for Saturday at 5 p.m. and if necessary game three will be played 30 minutes after. Nazareth is riding an 18-game winning streak.

