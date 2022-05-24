Moore County officials: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle during custody exchange

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Moore County arrested a man for aggravated assault after a weapon was discharged during a custody exchange.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Cactus Police Department to meet with three victims of a recent shooting on Friday.

According to one of the victims, they came from a home at 5865 FM 281 where they were participating in a custody exchange.

The witness said the stepfather of the children became agitated with the biological father and retrieved a rifle from inside his vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Rolando Alfonso Rodriguez-Urbina, shot the rifle and struck the vehicle.

No victims were injured and were able to leave the scene.

Witnesses said Rolando left the scene after the incidient.

Officials said deputies found Rolando traveling in his 2004 GMC Sierra a short time later and conducted a traffic stop.

Rolando was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while intoxicated.

Officials said charges are pending with the 69th District Attorney’s Office.

