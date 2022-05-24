Who's Hiring?
Man sentenced to 12 years after ‘threatening his wife to drop charges on domestic violence case’

Alex Uvalle sentenced to 12 years tampering with a witness on a family violence case.
Alex Uvalle sentenced to 12 years tampering with a witness on a family violence case.(Tracie Reilly | Source: Randall County District Attorney)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the Randall County District Attorney office announced the sentencing of a man who was found guilty of Tampering with a Witness on a Family Violence Case.

According to the release, on May 18, a jury found Alex Uvalle guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The case involved a March 2021 incident when Uvalle, who had warrants out for his arrest, threatened his wife to get her to drop charges in an on-going domestic violence case that was pending in the Randall County District Attorney’s office.

The wife went to the Randall County Justice Center, reporting about the incident where officials then apprehended Uvalle.

The release says he was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon for which he was fond not-guilty by the same jury.

At a sentencing Uvalle was sentenced to 12 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Update from Randall District Attorney’s Office

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

