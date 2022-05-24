Man sentenced to 12 years after ‘threatening his wife to drop charges on domestic violence case’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the Randall County District Attorney office announced the sentencing of a man who was found guilty of Tampering with a Witness on a Family Violence Case.

According to the release, on May 18, a jury found Alex Uvalle guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The case involved a March 2021 incident when Uvalle, who had warrants out for his arrest, threatened his wife to get her to drop charges in an on-going domestic violence case that was pending in the Randall County District Attorney’s office.

The wife went to the Randall County Justice Center, reporting about the incident where officials then apprehended Uvalle.

The release says he was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon for which he was fond not-guilty by the same jury.

