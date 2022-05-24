Last Ride: Bond between Chireno girl, her horse lives on

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The bond between a little girl named Aubree Scarborough and her horse, Buck, went beyond the pasture and rodeo arena. It was full of love, which is why it touched so many on social media.

For two years, Aubree and Buck formed an unbreakable friendship in arenas across the state.

“He was more like a brother. I could tell him everything, every day. How my day was going.... whenever I was sad I could go to him, and he would always be there for me,” Aubree said through tears.

Buck gave it his all for Aubree, who has dreams of one day being a professional cowgirl. But he was battling through pain in his front foot. After treatments didn’t work, the decision was made that Buck had to be put down, probably the hardest decision any rodeo parent has to make.

“It was one of the hardest things I have had to do so far as a parent. These horses become our family. It was very hard. The emotions were not held together,” Aubree’s mom said.

“Nobody wants to see their 11-year-old kid that has a horse that is going to hang the moon for them and win the world, two years later rip their whole dreams and something that she loved and cherished so much,” said her dad.

With rodeo season winding down, Aubree chose not to race for a top finish at the finals of the Lone Star Little Britches Rodeo, but to have one final ride with Buck.

“I just felt like Buck had to do it one more time. He had to take a break, but I felt like he wanted to do it again,” Aubree said.

A video of the ride went viral, with over 1,000,000 views and 17,000 shares. Comments of love and support have poured in, and they even received an original painting of Aubree and Buck from an artist.

“Everyone’s support and love that has been shown through all of it has really helped Aubree get through it. There has been so many kind stories and words shared.”

Aubree will continue to push toward her dream, and one day when she gets there, she will have Buck in her heart.

“He was just the most special thing ever that has happened to my life, and I do not thing I will be able to forget about him,” Aubree said.

Aubree was able to qualify for the national Little Britches Rodeo in barrels, breakaway roping, goat tying, and ribbon roping.

