Grant applications open for CDBG, HOME Investment Partnership programs in Amarillo

The city of Amarillo said it is accepting applications from local non-profit and community organizations to apply for funding.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo has funds of $1.5 million for the Community Development Block Grant program and $800,000 for the HOME Investment Partnership Program.

The city of Amarillo said it is accepting applications from local non-profit and community organizations to apply for funding.

The total funding allocations are $1,584,592 for the CDBG program and $828,236 for the HOME Investment Partnership Program.

The funding is from Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023.

Eligible activities and projects that fall under the purpose of the CDBG Programs will be financially supported.

The activities and projects should meet a local priority need identified in the Consolidated Plan, the city said.

Priorities for the fiscal year of 2022 to 2023 include serving the homeless population and Tenant Based Rental Assistance, which will be funded by the HOME program.

Applications can be submitted online here.

Applicants must review the Power Point slides attached to the application link prior to filling out the application.

The applications will be reviewed for completion, accuracy and documentation. Recommendations will be assessed by priority needs and presented to the Community Development Advisory Committee

The application deadline is 8:00 a.m. on June 6.

For more information on the application, call (806) 378-3098.

