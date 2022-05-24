Godwin family reunites in UIL 1A undefeated showdown between No. 2 Nazareth and No. 1 Ira

NAZARETH, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL 1A No. 1 Ira Bulldogs are set to battle the No. 2 Nazareth Swifts in the Regional Championship this week. Both squads are in rare company being 2-of-3 undefeated teams in Texas.

The Swifts have relied heavily on their defense, including senior starting pitcher Trent Gerber who has 130 strikeouts in 60.2 innings pitched. The storybook match-up doesn’t end there. Nazareth’s first-year head coach Tyler Godwin will be up against his dad, Ira head coach Toby Godwin.

”It was always that thing where I was always going to coach with him. That was what we were going to do and you know what it just never worked out and it’s probably the best,” said Tyler Godwin. “Here we are now. My first-year coaching and he’s getting toward the end of his career. To be able to have a chance to play like that and it be the ability to go to State. It’s going to be a nerve wrecking week, bit it will be pretty fun and special.”

Nazareth and Ira meet up on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper for the UIL 1A Regional Final. Game two is set for Saturday at 5 p.m. and game three will follow if necessary.

