Don Harrington Discovery Center to host an ‘end of school bash’

VIDEO: Don Harrington Discovery Center to host an end of school bash
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has planned an ‘end of school bash’ to celebrate the beginning of summer.

The end of school bash will be Friday, May 27, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event will feature demonstrations from Xcel Energy, Pantex and Bell Flight.

”They get to see Pantex working with liquid nitrogen and showing off some of their sciences they do at Pantex. Xcel is going to be showing off the power off electricity. Bell will be showing off the power of flight,” says Jennifer Noble, community engagement manager for The Don Harrington Discovery Center.

Admission for the event is $1 to open the museum up to as many people as possible.

“We want to make our museum really accessible and we know that that’s not always as possible as we’d like it to be. But having an entry for one dollar can really make sure that everybody gets to come and participate and celebrate with us and it’s the kickoff to the summer, so it’s exciting’,” said Noble.

The event will have a bouncy house and water rockets along with access to the exhibits at DHDC.

