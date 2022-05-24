Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds

By Paige Hill, Kelly Ann Krueger and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A Tennessee couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a villa at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma Island earlier this month, according to a report by The Nassau Guardian.

Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the resort in the Bahamas on May 6.

The two were married for 43 years and owned a travel agency, Royal Travel, in Maryville, Tennessee.

Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the resort in the Bahamas on May 6.(Facebook/Robbie Phillips via MGN)

The couple complained of nausea, vomiting and other symptoms the night of May 5, and were treated at a local medical facility, according to Bahamas Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville.

The following day, both were found dead in their hotel room. According to CBS, Michael Phillips was found slumped against a wall while Robbie Phillips was on their bed, and both showed signs of convulsion.

Donnis and Vincent Paul Chiarella, who were visiting from Florida, were staying in a separate villa near the Michael and Robbie Phillips. Vincent Paul Chiarella was also found dead, while his wife was airlifted to a Florida hospital in serious condition.

The Nassau Guardian reported that the pathologist was expected to release the findings of the autopsy and toxicology report Monday.

The Phillipses are survived by their three children and six grandchildren, according to their obituaries. Friends and family of the couple mourned at their funerals this past weekend.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona
First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert: Heavy rain and possible severe storms
An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County.
Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County
Amarillo police looking for missing woman, Miranda Jasmine Montanez
Officials: Missing endangered woman was found safe
UPDATE: Suspicious deaths in Friona under investigation

Latest News

News cameras were rolling as the suspect jumped into the truck, and several firefighters...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to steal firetruck while crews battle fire
Alex Uvalle sentenced to 12 years tampering with a witness on a family violence case.
Man sentenced to 12 years after ‘threatening his wife to drop charges on domestic violence case’
The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located...
Missing N.C. 7-year-old found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say
TxDOT crews will be working on the westbound lanes of I-40, resulting in some road closures for...
TxDOT crews working on I-40, resulting road closures for Wednesday and Thursday