Cool and Very Wet

After a very active Monday evening, showers and storms continue to linger area-wide, and are likely to do so for the next several hours. Rain shower chances will continue to move towards the eastern side of the area, with chances diminishing in the west first, which could cause Flood Watches (which are set to expire at 7 P.M. CDT) to be cancelled early. This evening, we could see one more round of rain clip the southwest, but it could just as easily miss to the south. By mid-morning, a cold front will roll through, and pairing this with overcast skies and rain cooled air, we’re likely to stay in the 50s for the day. Rain chances will end by tonight, leading to a warm up by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.