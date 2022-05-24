Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘Back off, dude, I’ll shoot you.’ Woman recounts shooting, killing intruder

A Florida woman recalled the moment she shot and killed an intruder at her home.
By Anika Hope
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AZALEA PARK, Fla. (WESH) – Life has not always been easy for 69-year-old Virginia Morrison, and these days she said it’s been hard.

She called her son over the weekend with news so shocking he thought it was a joke.

“And I said, ‘Oh, by the way – I shot and killed a guy in my driveway today,’” Morrison said.

Deputies confirmed her story. Morrison said a stranger walked into her home Sunday afternoon.

She confronted the intruder, but he wouldn’t leave.

“I picked up a broom – a straw broom – I’d been out here sweeping with. I hit him in the face twice with it and nothing,” Morrison recalled, saying he just gave a blank stare.

Morrison said she called out to her partner, Charlie, in the other room.

“I had my cell phone in my hand, and I threw my phone at him. Nothing. I’m yelling at Charlie, ‘Shoot him! Call 911,’” she said.

Morrison said Charlie shot into the ground, and the man soon moved out of the house but stayed on the property.

“I fired a shot above him. ‘Back off, dude, I’ll shoot you.’ He just keeps coming toward me. So I shot him,” Morrison said.

According to deputies, she shot and killed the man.

Morrison said it’s hard to live with knowing she took the man’s life, but she said she couldn’t live with her partner getting hurt either.

“I had to do what I had to do to protect myself and Charlie. And I would do it again if I had to, but I don’t want to do that,” Morrison said.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona
First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert: Heavy rain and possible severe storms
An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County.
Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County
Amarillo police looking for missing woman, Miranda Jasmine Montanez
Officials: Missing endangered woman was found safe
UPDATE: Suspicious deaths in Friona under investigation

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters at...
Ex-Trump press secretary Sanders bids for Arkansas governor
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody
crime
VIDEO: Moore County officials: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle during custody exchange
crime
VIDEO: Amarillo police search for armed robbery suspect
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
GOP intervenes in favor of Oz in 11th-hour Pa. Senate race ballot lawsuit