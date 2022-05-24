Authorities searching for man after Monday night shooting in Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities are searching for a man after one person was shot yesterday night in Hereford.

The Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Jesus (Jessie) Estrada is described as having black hair, brown eyes, weighing 150 pounds and is 5-foot-8.

Estrada also has a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Hereford Police Department responded to a shooting about 8:00 p.m. on Monday on South Kingwood Street.

The sheriff’s office said one person was taken to the hospital in Hereford before being transferred to Amarillo.

Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward.

If anyone has information on his location, call (806) 344-2583.

