Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Missing N.C. 7-year-old found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located...
The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police canceled an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 7-year-old girl in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-605-6393.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona
First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert: Heavy rain and possible severe storms
An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County.
Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County
Amarillo police looking for missing woman, Miranda Jasmine Montanez
Officials: Missing endangered woman was found safe
UPDATE: Suspicious deaths in Friona under investigation

Latest News

News cameras were rolling as the suspect jumped into the truck, and several firefighters...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to steal firetruck while crews battle fire
Alex Uvalle sentenced to 12 years tampering with a witness on a family violence case.
Man sentenced to 12 years after ‘threatening his wife to drop charges on domestic violence case’
TxDOT crews will be working on the westbound lanes of I-40, resulting in some road closures for...
TxDOT crews working on I-40, resulting road closures for Wednesday and Thursday
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds