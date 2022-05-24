Amarillo police search for armed robbery suspect
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
The man entered a store in the 1500 block of SE 10th Avenue armed with a pistol on Wednesday, May 18.
Witnesses said he demanded money from the employees and fled the scene in a four-door maroon car, possibly a Chevrolet Lumina.
The suspect is described as a tall, white or hispanic male.
Officials said there were no injuries from the incident.
Those with information are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
