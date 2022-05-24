Who's Hiring?
2 suspects facing felony charges after evading traffic stop in Randall County

Police lights
Police lights
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two suspects are facing felony charges after evading a traffic stop and were later found with possession of a firearm and marijuana.

According to DPS, on Sunday, May 22, at around 10:00 a.m., a DPS trooper attempted to stop a gray Toyota Camry for a traffic violation on eastbound I-40 near Wildorado in Randall County.

The driver refused to stop and continued driving east. The pursuit continued until it approached a construction zone, where the trooper stopped the chase out of concern for everyone’s safety.

The search for the vehicle continued, and the gray Toyota Camry was later found abandoned near a business in Canyon.

Multiple DPS troopers arrived on scene to assist, and after processing the suspect vehicle and viewing video footage from a nearby business, they were able to identify the passenger as 26-year-old Nikia Ezell from Florida.

The footage showed Ezell and the unidentified man driver loading luggage from the Camry into a gray Chevrolet Tahoe.

They both left the scene in the Tahoe with an unknown female driver.

A statewide alert was issued for the Tahoe and the suspects.

At around 10:00 p.m., a Kaufman County Sheriff’s Deputy advised the troopers he stopped the suspect vehicle and found 10 pounds of marijuana and a handgun inside the luggage.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Dejuane Lowe from Florida.

Ezell and Lowe were taken into custody and charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of a firearm.

They were transported to the Kaufman County Jail.

DPS troopers are charging Ezell and Lowe with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

The unidentified female driver of the Tahoe was identified as a rideshare service driver and was released from the scene.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

