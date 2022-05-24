2 suspects facing felony charges after evading traffic stop in Randall County
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two suspects are facing felony charges after evading a traffic stop and were later found with possession of a firearm and marijuana.
According to DPS, on Sunday, May 22, at around 10:00 a.m., a DPS trooper attempted to stop a gray Toyota Camry for a traffic violation on eastbound I-40 near Wildorado in Randall County.
The driver refused to stop and continued driving east. The pursuit continued until it approached a construction zone, where the trooper stopped the chase out of concern for everyone’s safety.
The search for the vehicle continued, and the gray Toyota Camry was later found abandoned near a business in Canyon.
Multiple DPS troopers arrived on scene to assist, and after processing the suspect vehicle and viewing video footage from a nearby business, they were able to identify the passenger as 26-year-old Nikia Ezell from Florida.
The footage showed Ezell and the unidentified man driver loading luggage from the Camry into a gray Chevrolet Tahoe.
They both left the scene in the Tahoe with an unknown female driver.
A statewide alert was issued for the Tahoe and the suspects.
At around 10:00 p.m., a Kaufman County Sheriff’s Deputy advised the troopers he stopped the suspect vehicle and found 10 pounds of marijuana and a handgun inside the luggage.
The man was identified as 28-year-old Dejuane Lowe from Florida.
Ezell and Lowe were taken into custody and charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of a firearm.
They were transported to the Kaufman County Jail.
DPS troopers are charging Ezell and Lowe with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle.
The unidentified female driver of the Tahoe was identified as a rideshare service driver and was released from the scene.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.