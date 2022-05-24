1 killed in one-vehicle rollover near Portales

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A New Mexico man was killed in a vehicle rollover early Monday morning near Portales.

The New Mexico State Police said 22-year-old Septimus Goyahkla Tarango, 22, of Albuquerque, was pronounced dead on scene of the crash.

On May 23 around 2:00 a.m., authorities responded to the rollover on westbound U.S. 70, north or Portales.

During the investigation, police learned that a 2005 Chevy truck, driven by Tarango, was traveling west on U.S. 70 near Roosevelt Road 3.

For unknown reasons, the truck left the roadway and rolled over, ejecting Tarango.

Officials said he was hit by a passing vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

He was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, officials said.

