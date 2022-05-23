Who's Hiring?
WT’s Josh Roche Wins Michelob Ultra Men’s City Championship

Earns bid in Tournament of Champions
Roche Celebrates a Playoff victory Sunday at Ross Rogers
Roche Celebrates a Playoff victory Sunday at Ross Rogers
By David Cesefske
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M soon to be Senior Josh Roche came away with a tournament victory at Ross Rogers golf course on Sunday defeating Andrew Brewer in a playoff elimination round in the Michelob Ultra Men’s City Championship. With the Victory Roche wins an automatic bid in the Coors Tournament of Champions held on August 11-14.

“It was a good battle, we both played really well, it got really tight towards the end, I sort of let him get back in it and I sort of clung on and hung around like a bad smell” said Roche.

Roche outlasted Brewer who came all the way back after trailing by three shot through 12 holes. Brewer went into the 18th hole with a one shot lead over Roche however was unable to seal the victory, missing the putt which would send the match into a sudden death playoff. Roche clinching the win with a birdie putt on a par 5, winning the tournament and getting the automatic Tournament of Champions bid.

