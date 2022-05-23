Who's Hiring?
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona

Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found dead near Friona on Saturday morning.
By Kaitlin Johnson and Kevin Welch
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities identified the man and woman who were found dead near Friona on Saturday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the bodies of 27-year-old Adilene Adame, of Friona, and 37-year-old Osiel Rodriguez, of Dimmit, were found off of Farm-to-Market Road 1057, about 13 miles east of Friona.

Previously, officials said a landowner found the bodies.

The city of Friona said the autopsy was completed in Lubbock.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

