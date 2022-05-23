Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities identified the man and woman who were found dead near Friona on Saturday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the bodies of 27-year-old Adilene Adame, of Friona, and 37-year-old Osiel Rodriguez, of Dimmit, were found off of Farm-to-Market Road 1057, about 13 miles east of Friona.

Previously, officials said a landowner found the bodies.

The city of Friona said the autopsy was completed in Lubbock.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

