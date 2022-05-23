United Way hosting Josh Turner for annual Campaign Kickoff this August

AMARILLO & CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon will be hosting Josh Turner for the annual Campaign Kickoff this August.

The event will be on Friday, August 26, starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch Event Center.

Tickets will be available on Wednesday, May 25, starting at $35.

