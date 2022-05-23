Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

United Way hosting Josh Turner for annual Campaign Kickoff this August

The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon will be hosting Josh Turner for the annual Campaign Kickoff...
The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon will be hosting Josh Turner for the annual Campaign Kickoff this August.(United Way of Amarillo & Canyon)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO & CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon will be hosting Josh Turner for the annual Campaign Kickoff this August.

The event will be on Friday, August 26, starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch Event Center.

Tickets will be available on Wednesday, May 25, starting at $35.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County.
Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County
UPDATE: Suspicious deaths in Friona under investigation
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a possible drive-by shooting in...
Investigation ongoing after possible drive-by shooting in Randall County
Randall County Sheriff’s Office and the Randall County Fire Department are asking residents in...
Randall officials asking for help identifying suspected serial arsonist in Rockwell area
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

DHDC, Wildcat Bluff offering free admission to military families
Big Brothers Big Sisters of TX Panhandle closing offices, limiting mentorships
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 5/22
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 5/22
UPDATE: Suspicious deaths in Friona under investigation