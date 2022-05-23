Who's Hiring?
Toddler in critical condition in Lubbock after Hobbs shooting

Lea County Sheriff's Office
Lea County Sheriff's Office(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A three-year-old is in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital after a Friday shooting in Hobbs, New Mexico.

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the 3000 block of E. Stanolind Road just after 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the toddler had a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to Covenant Health Hospital in Hobbs and then airlifted to Lubbock.

Deputies interviewed potential witnesses, however, no arrests have been made.

If anyone has information needs to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 575-396-3611.

