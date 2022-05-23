Potter, Randall Vote Center locations for Primary Runoff Elections tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow is Election Day for the Primary Runoff Elections.

Voters can cast their vote in Randall and Potter counties on Tuesday, May 24, for the Republican and Democratic Primary Runoff Elections.

Potter County has 12 Vote Center locations open tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to the Potter County Elections Administration.

Randall County has 15 Vote Centers open tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Randall County website shows.

Potter County voters with mail ballots can bring their ballot into the office located at 900 S. Polk St. tomorrow.

Here are the Potter County voter locations:

Bushland Fire Station #1: truck bays, 17600 Indian Hill Rd, Bushland, TX 79012

Kids, Inc.: Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79103

Casey Carpet One: Main Entrance,3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX 79102

Pride Home Center: Main Entrance, Center Back, 3503 NE 24th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79107

Santa Fe Building: North Entrance, Ticket Office, 900 S. Polk St., Amarillo, TX 79101

Tri-State Fairgrounds: Arched gate #1, Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th, Amarillo, TX 79104

Cornerstone Outreach: Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan, Amarillo, TX 79107

United Citizens Forum: Main Entrance, 901 N. Hayden St., Amarillo, TX 79107

Don Harrington Discovery Center: SW Entrance, Dry Lab,1200 Streit Dr., Amarillo, TX 79106

Wesley Community Center: Senior Room, 1615 S Roberts, Amarillo, TX 79103

NW Branch Library: Meeting Room, 6100 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106

Second Baptist Church: Family Life Center, 419 N Buchanan, Amarillo, TX 79107

Here are the Randall County voter locations:

Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 2700 E. 34th, Amarillo, TX 79103

Journey Church: 9711 FM 2186, Amarillo, TX 79119

Randall County Justice Center: 2309 Russell Long Blvd, Canyon, TX 79015

Arden Road Baptist: 6701 Arden Road, Amarillo, TX 79109

Ascension Academy: 9301 Ascension Parkway, Amarillo TX 79119

Central Baptist Church: 1601 SW 58th, Amarillo, TX 79110

Southwest Church of Christ: 4515 Cornell, Amarillo, TX 79109

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church: 8201 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, TX 79110

Redeemer Christian Church: 3701 S. Soncy, Amarillo, TX 79121

Randall County Annex: 4320 S. Western, Amarillo, TX 79110

Southwest Branch Library: 6801 W. 45th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79109

The Summit: 2008 12th Avenue, Canyon, TX 79015

Freedom Fellowship Church: 55 Hunsley Road, Canyon TX 79015

Coulter Road Baptist Church: 4108 S. Coulter, Amarillo, TX 79109

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center: 4111 S. Georgia, Amarillo TX 79110

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.