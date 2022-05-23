Potter, Randall Vote Center locations for Primary Runoff Elections tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow is Election Day for the Primary Runoff Elections.
Voters can cast their vote in Randall and Potter counties on Tuesday, May 24, for the Republican and Democratic Primary Runoff Elections.
Potter County has 12 Vote Center locations open tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to the Potter County Elections Administration.
Randall County has 15 Vote Centers open tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Randall County website shows.
Potter County voters with mail ballots can bring their ballot into the office located at 900 S. Polk St. tomorrow.
Here are the Potter County voter locations:
- Bushland Fire Station #1: truck bays, 17600 Indian Hill Rd, Bushland, TX 79012
- Kids, Inc.: Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79103
- Casey Carpet One: Main Entrance,3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX 79102
- Pride Home Center: Main Entrance, Center Back, 3503 NE 24th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79107
- Santa Fe Building: North Entrance, Ticket Office, 900 S. Polk St., Amarillo, TX 79101
- Tri-State Fairgrounds: Arched gate #1, Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th, Amarillo, TX 79104
- Cornerstone Outreach: Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan, Amarillo, TX 79107
- United Citizens Forum: Main Entrance, 901 N. Hayden St., Amarillo, TX 79107
- Don Harrington Discovery Center: SW Entrance, Dry Lab,1200 Streit Dr., Amarillo, TX 79106
- Wesley Community Center: Senior Room, 1615 S Roberts, Amarillo, TX 79103
- NW Branch Library: Meeting Room, 6100 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106
- Second Baptist Church: Family Life Center, 419 N Buchanan, Amarillo, TX 79107
Here are the Randall County voter locations:
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ: 2700 E. 34th, Amarillo, TX 79103
- Journey Church: 9711 FM 2186, Amarillo, TX 79119
- Randall County Justice Center: 2309 Russell Long Blvd, Canyon, TX 79015
- Arden Road Baptist: 6701 Arden Road, Amarillo, TX 79109
- Ascension Academy: 9301 Ascension Parkway, Amarillo TX 79119
- Central Baptist Church: 1601 SW 58th, Amarillo, TX 79110
- Southwest Church of Christ: 4515 Cornell, Amarillo, TX 79109
- Oasis Southwest Baptist Church: 8201 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, TX 79110
- Redeemer Christian Church: 3701 S. Soncy, Amarillo, TX 79121
- Randall County Annex: 4320 S. Western, Amarillo, TX 79110
- Southwest Branch Library: 6801 W. 45th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79109
- The Summit: 2008 12th Avenue, Canyon, TX 79015
- Freedom Fellowship Church: 55 Hunsley Road, Canyon TX 79015
- Coulter Road Baptist Church: 4108 S. Coulter, Amarillo, TX 79109
- Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center: 4111 S. Georgia, Amarillo TX 79110
